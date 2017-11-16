Why Eve Shouldn’t Be Attacked For Comments On Nicki Minaj’s Paper Mag Spread [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nicki Minaj has everyone talking with her controversial cover on Paper Magazine. The raunchy photo features three different Nicki Minaj engaged in some intense action, the title being “Minaj Á Trois.” Inside the spread, the intense sexuality is just as present. Now, Nicki Minaj and sexuality is nothing new, but these photos are definitely pushing at the boundaries.

Naturally, the response to the shoot was loud and came from many different perspectives. Eve, who happened to start her new gig as a host on “The Talk” on the same day the images rolled out, shared her disapproval of the images. The internet responded by coming for Eve, whose aesthetics looked similar to Nicki’s at the beginning of her career, as well. But does that mean Eve can’t speak from the place she is in today? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

