Why Damon Dash Allegedly Slapped Harvey Weinstein [VIDEO]

Harvey Weinstein has been in the headlines a lot lately after being accused of sexual harassment. Recently, The Diplomats released a track called “Once Upon a Time” and in one of the verses Cam’ron spoke about Weinstein. He said in the song, “No disrespecting the ladies, word from my team / That’s the reason Dame smacked Harvey Weinstein / On the set of Paid In Full, y’all gave him hell about it.”

According to The Fader, Damon Dash told Don Diva magazine spoke on Weinstein and said, “I saw him in Cannes and I snatched his bitch— he had a girl and I knew her, so I said ‘Give me her.’ He was pissed,” Dash said, admitting that Harvey’s a “guy that everyone was afraid of” . . . “I was like, ‘He’s a bitch.’ ” Dash caught up with Hip Hop Motivation to talk about Weinstein and how he worked with him for “Paid in Full.”

Dash revealed things that happen on set and how he disrespected people. He said, “I know I made Paid in Full over there, and I know that him and I had a lot of aggressive interaction. And I know even culturally, like, my people would say things, like, I would see interviews with Wood Harris and with Just Blaze and all that, and they’d be like, “Oh, he yelled at Harvey Weinstein. He yelled at the Weinsteins.” But the bottom line is, like, when I look at somebody treat other people wrong, I can’t just look the other way. And any opportunity I get, I know I’m strong, but I’m always gonna make them suffer for the people that aren’t strong enough.”

