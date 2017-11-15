Tracee Ellis Ross And Diana Ross To Share A Special Moment At The American Music Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s another sad day in the news after a man in California goes on a rampage and shoots his neighbors then random people. The man was trying to get into an elementary school, but they locked it down. The gunman’s sister spoke about how her brother had a mental illness and a temper over the years and got into a lot of trouble.

Tracee Ellis Ross will host the American Music Awards and it will be a special night. Her mother, Diana Ross is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for everything she has done in the music industry. Monie Love also gives a shout out to Eve because she is now a host on the CBS show “The Talk.”

