Will The UCLA Basketball Players Be Suspended Infinitely? [EXCLUSIVE]

Big City gives us the updates of what’s going on in sports and it’s not looking good for the UCLA basketball players. LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were all detained in China after trying to allegedly steal from the Louis Vuitton store. Trump was able to talk with the president there and the freshmen students just got home.

They were facing 10 years in jail and will now be under investigation. There is no word on what UCLA will do with them, but Ed Lover didn’t understand why they would do that. Big City also spoke about Roger Goodell and how he has some issues with his current contract.

