Will The UCLA Basketball Players Be Suspended Infinitely? [EXCLUSIVE]

Big City gives us the updates of what’s going on in sports and it’s not looking good for the UCLA basketball players. LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were all detained in China after trying to allegedly steal from the Louis Vuitton store. Trump was able to talk with the president there and the freshmen students just got home.
They were facing 10 years in jail and will now be under investigation. There is no word on what UCLA will do with them, but Ed Lover didn’t understand why they would do that. Big City also spoke about Roger Goodell and how he has some issues with his current contract.
Basketball Players With Their Own Line Of Shoes [PHOTOS]
1. Lebron James1 of 23
2. Kevin Durant2 of 23
3. Nike KD 93 of 23
4. Kyrie Irving4 of 23
5. Nike Kyrie 35 of 23
6. Paul George6 of 23
7. Nike PG 1’s7 of 23
8. Carmelo Anthony8 of 23
9. Jordan Melo M139 of 23
10. Chris Paul10 of 23
11. Jordan CP3.X11 of 23
12. Stephon Marbury12 of 23
13. Starbury’s13 of 23
14. Derrick Rose14 of 23
15. Adidas D Rose 715 of 23
16. James Harden16 of 23
17. Adidas Harden Vol. 117 of 23
18. Stephen Curry18 of 23
19. Under Armour Curry 319 of 23
20. Dwyane Wade20 of 23
21. Li-Ning Way of Wade 521 of 23
22. Dwight Howard22 of 23
23. PEAK DH223 of 23