Common Working On Comic Book Series

Common might be a famous rapper, but has acted in films and now is set to work on a comic book series. Hip Hop Wired reports that the rapper is working with LINE Webtoon and Nobel Transition for a comic book series. It will be called “Caster” and based on world traveling.

The character is an antiques dealer that gets caught up with some international spies. Common said, “The moment I learned about Caster I knew the story was something special. The main character resonated with me instantly and I jumped at the chance to bring the comic to life in a more complex way through music.”

With Common being a musician he is set to write an original score and songs for “Caster.” He is also working to put his own creative ideas into the comic. Fans get ready because “Caster” is set to debut in 2018.

