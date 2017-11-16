Common Working On Comic Book Series

Common might be a famous rapper, but has acted in films and now is set to work on a comic book series. Hip Hop Wired reports that the rapper is working with LINE Webtoon and Nobel Transition for a comic book series. It will be called “Caster” and based on world traveling.
The character is an antiques dealer that gets caught up with some international spies. Common said, “The moment I learned about Caster I knew the story was something special. The main character resonated with me instantly and I jumped at the chance to bring the comic to life in a more complex way through music.”
With Common being a musician he is set to write an original score and songs for “Caster.” He is also working to put his own creative ideas into the comic. Fans get ready because “Caster” is set to debut in 2018.
19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By
1. “Inside is where the fight lay/ And everything a nigga do may not be what he might say.” [“Be (Intro)”]1 of 19
2. “Never looking back or too far in front of me/ The present is a gift and I just want to be.” [“Be (Intro)”]2 of 19
3. “Close my eyes to see things in front of me/ I’m gone now, imagine what I’m gonna be.” [“Blue Sky”]Source:Instagram 3 of 19
4. “Everyday women and men become legends.” [“Glory”]4 of 19
5. “Asked my guy how he thought travellin the world sound/ Found it hard to imagine he hadn’t been past downtown.” [“Respiration”]5 of 19
6. “Hunger in they eyes is what seems to feed me.” [“The People”]6 of 19
7. “Nobody believe, until I believe me.” [“The People”]7 of 19
8. “I watched ‘Crash’ and realize that we all survivors/ No religion or race could ever describe us. [“Forever Begins”]8 of 19
9. “Dealt a bad hand, but I played my cards right.” [“Play your Cards Right”]Source:Instagram 9 of 19
10. “They say ‘life is a game,’ so I play hard.” [“They Say”]10 of 19
11. “Playing on a field of hard times/ These struggles like the yard line/ that I gain from/ Nowhere is where I came from.” [“Any Given Sunday”]11 of 19
12. “By the foes I was told, either focus or fold.” [“The Corner”]12 of 19
13. “How could I ever let your words affect me?” [“Get Em High”]13 of 19
14. “It’s the games nature/ When you’re glowin’ some will love and some will hate ya.” [“Real People”]14 of 19
15. “I’m trapped in myself/ See what happens with wealth/ At times you can lose yourself/ During the sunniest of days many superstars melt.” [“Any Given Sunday”]15 of 19
16. “Life is an obstacle/ As I maneuver through the manure I try to be responsible. [“Book of Life”]16 of 19
17. “In relationships, I stand my ground. For example, I like to go to church on New Year’s Eve—to spend that time with God. My ex would always want me to go somewhere with her instead, and when I did, I’d regret it. Now I’ll just say to a woman I’m dating, ‘I’m going to church—and I’ll meet you right after.’” [Interview, Oprah]17 of 19
18. “Nobody wants to live in a sad state in their lives and you can create your own dreams and your own happiness if you just work towards it and believe in it and make those choices that lead towards that.” [Interview, Ebony]18 of 19