FOH Friday: Man Has Weird Prophesies About Donald Trump’s Legal Troubles [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of FOH Friday, a man called up claiming to posses the gift of numerology. He also started saying some crazy stuff about Donald Trump and his legal future as president of the United States. Meanwhile, a woman has words for her sister, and a man says he has witnessed a woman choose a man over her children and family! Click on the audio player to hear those and more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

