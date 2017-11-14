Back In The Day This Week
How Snoop Dogg Rocked The Hip-Hop World In 1993 [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, in 1993, Snoop Dogg dropped his debut album, “Doggystyle.” Considering the fact that, 24 years later, Snoop is still a very significant figure in hip-hop, and has been a very pivotal figure throughout his entire career, his debut album was crucial.

The album is still widely considered one of the best things the 1990s gave us! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.

How Snoop Dogg Rocked The Hip-Hop World In 1993 [EXCLUSIVE]

