Why Meek Mill’s Judge Is Looking Suspect After Sending Him Back To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Meek Mill was sent back to prison recently for 2-4 years after two arrests earlier this year violated his parole. Despite the fact that Meek has been pretty harmless since the last time he was released on prison, the judge tossed him back. The hip-hop community arose in outrage on his behalf, pointing out the fact that Meek’s case is a prime example of how the justice system keeps people trapped in the cycle of it.

Meanwhile, Meek’s attorney and others are questioning the legitimacy of the judge, who allegedly at one point wanted Meek to leave Roc Nation and sign with one of her friends. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

