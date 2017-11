Should You Have To Bring Snacks To Share At Work If You Never Eat Any? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A snack-debate is waging on at the “Ed Lover Show.” In a communal work environment where people are taking turns bringing in snacks for everybody, Ed Lover asks, are folks who don’t partake in eating snacks required to bring some as well? It’s a dilemma many have been confronted with, as you don’t want to be accused of not contributing to the work environment, but you also shouldn’t be expected to go into your pockets to pay for something you actually don’t want any part of.

They went around the room and everyone argued their cases. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

