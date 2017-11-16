Why Warren G Would Cater Food For Donald Trump [VIDEO]

If you had your own catering business would you cater for Trump? Warren G’s “Sniffin Griffins BBQ” catering business will be opening soon and he is okay with catering for Trump. The rapper according to TMZ, he appeared on “Raq Rants” and spoke out about it and while some may believe he’s a fool for doing this, he has a great reason why.

Warren G mentioned that if he caters for Trump it will cost him a lot and said, “S*** I’m a business man.” With the money from Trump he would take it and then open up businesses in the hood so that people could have jobs. He believes people aren’t thinking that way and are hating on his idea.

Warren G said, “Black, White, Japanese, Korean a business man is a business man, there ain’t no color.” While some might take this as the rapper selling out he is using it as an opportunity to help people get employed and bring money back into the neighborhood. What are your thoughts on what Warren G said he would do?

