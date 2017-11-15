T.I. Says Sammy Sosa’s Alleged Skin Bleaching Is “Self-Hate” [VIDEO]

Sammy Sosa’s appearance lately has been making a lot of people talk. If you look at pictures from the past and now his skin color has changed dramatically. TMZ recently caught up with rapper T.I. and was asked about Sosa’s appearance.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

T.I. mentioned that Sosa’s alleged bleaching is “self-hate.” According to VIBE, Sosa spoke with ESPN about his skin changes and mentioned that he uses a cream to soften his skin, but it ended up bleaching it. Sosa said, “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”

Sosa during the conversation even brought up Michael Jackson’s name who people also mentioned he bleached his skin. The former MLB star said, “What happened was that I had been using the cream for a long time and that, combined with the bright TV lights, made my face look whiter than it really is. I don’t think I look like Michael Jackson.” What are your thoughts on what T.I. said about Sammy Sosa?

RELATED: T.I. Dropped His First Album 16 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Tiny Just Gave T.I. The Biggest Birthday Shout Out Ever! [PHOTO]

RELATED: The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Sammy Sosa’s EXTREME Bleached Appearance [PHOTOS]