T.I. Says Sammy Sosa’s Alleged Skin Bleaching Is “Self-Hate” [VIDEO]

Sammy Sosa’s appearance lately has been making a lot of people talk. If you look at pictures from the past and now his skin color has changed dramatically. TMZ recently caught up with rapper T.I. and was asked about Sosa’s appearance.
T.I. mentioned that Sosa’s alleged bleaching is “self-hate.” According to VIBE, Sosa spoke with ESPN about his skin changes and mentioned that he uses a cream to soften his skin, but it ended up bleaching it. Sosa said, “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”
Sosa during the conversation even brought up Michael Jackson’s name who people also mentioned he bleached his skin. The former MLB star said, “What happened was that I had been using the cream for a long time and that, combined with the bright TV lights, made my face look whiter than it really is. I don’t think I look like Michael Jackson.” What are your thoughts on what T.I. said about Sammy Sosa?
RELATED: T.I. Dropped His First Album 16 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tiny Just Gave T.I. The Biggest Birthday Shout Out Ever! [PHOTO]
RELATED: The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Sammy Sosa’s EXTREME Bleached Appearance [PHOTOS]
30 Pictures Of T.I. In His Infamous Sideways Hat (PHOTOS)
30 Pictures Of T.I. In His Infamous Sideways Hat (PHOTOS)
1. T.I. with the infamous sideways fitted.Source:Getty Images 1 of 30
2. Troy Ave, T.I. and the orange sideways hat.Source:Getty Images 2 of 30
3. This looks like a classy outfit.Source:Getty Images 3 of 30
4. T.I. performs at the BET Awards with a gray fitted, sideways.Source:Getty Images 4 of 30
5. T.I. reppin’ the East Coast, leather hat to the side.Source:Getty Images 5 of 30
6. Wow. Now this is a serious throwback.Source:Getty Images 6 of 30
7. T.I. wearing his fitted his favorite way.Source:Getty Images 7 of 30
8. T.I. on stage performing. He couldn’t forget to turn that hat around.Source:Getty Images 8 of 30
9. T.I. at a basketball game.Source:Getty Images 9 of 30
10. Dressed in all black.Source:Getty Images 10 of 30
11. Doesn’t seem like he likes any hat in its proper form.Source:Getty Images 11 of 30
12. T.I. performing on stage.Source:Getty Images 12 of 30
13. T.I. posed in a beanie to the side.Source:Getty Images 13 of 30
14. Representing the East Side.Source:Getty Images 14 of 30
15. T.I. poses for a picture in his sideways fitted.Source:Getty Images 15 of 30
16. T.I. wearing an all-white Atlanta fitted.Source:Getty Images 16 of 30
17. T.I. preparing for what seems like an eventful night.Source:Getty Images 17 of 30
18. T.I. in blue & yellow.Source:Getty Images 18 of 30
19. T.I. wearing the sideways beanie.Source:Getty Images 19 of 30
20. T.I. performing for a crowd.Source:Getty Images 20 of 30
21. T.I. saluting the fans.Source:Getty Images 21 of 30
22. T.I. stepping out of his car.Source:Getty Images 22 of 30
23. Up close and personal with T.I.’s sideways hat.Source:Getty Images 23 of 30
24. T.I. looking anxious.Source:Getty Images 24 of 30
25. T.I. and wife Tiny pose for a picture.Source:Getty Images 25 of 30
26. T.I. sporting his sideways beanie.Source:Getty Images 26 of 30
27. T.I. representing his team with a Hustle Gang tee.Source:Splash News 27 of 30
28. Wiz Khalifa, T.I. and his two kids in the studio.Source:Instagram 28 of 30
29. T.I. cracks a smile and salute for this picture.Source:Instagram 29 of 30
30. T.I. laughing with friends.Source:Instagram 30 of 30