Andrè 3000 Drops Footwear Line

It looks like Andrè 3000 continues to dabble in all sorts of things. From rapping, to acting and now fashion, there isn’t much he can’t do. According to Essence, earlier this year he was working with a Swedish footwear to launch his own footwear brand.

His collection will be named “I André Benjamin will not draw in class” and will be released in spring of 2018. The collection is inspired by Andrè 3000’s personal collection and will feature some sketches from the rapper on the box and sneaker.

Andrè 3000 said, “Growing up, we’d all put our personal stamp onto the blank canvas of the Nylite and I’d sketch out my own designs. This collaboration felt like fun because it brought me back to that place of personalizing these original designs.” The collection was shown off at ComplexCon and the price ranges from $85-$250.

