The Extravagant Perks Rodger Goodell Would Get With His New Contract [EXCLUSIVE]

NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell‘s contract is up for extension- much to the chagrin of Jerry Jones. Some of the things in Goodell’s last counterproposal start with $50 million a year, and end with health care for life- for him and his whole family. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

