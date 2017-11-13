Lose One: Slick Rick Vs. Snoop Dogg [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On a Lose One Wednesday, the “Ed Lover Show,” asked listeners to choose between two of hip-hop’s most legendary and most beloved MCs: Snoop Dogg and Slick Rick. As hip-hop fans called up and voiced their opinions, it became clear that this was one of the toughest Lose One Wednesdays that the morning show has ever seen. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Part II:

