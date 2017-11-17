“Bodak Yellow” Goes Gospel

People get really creative sometimes with secular songs by turning them into gospel music. One family while together decided to sing Cardi B’s popular song “Bodak Yellow.” Except this family turned it into a gospel version and even broke down the part where she says, “I don’t dance now, I make money moves.”

The family is filled with amazing voices and you can even hear one member break it all the way down in the background. They were clapping, stomping and having a great time with each other. With Thanksgiving right around the corner we wonder how many families will try this around the dinner table.

