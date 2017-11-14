Lupita Nyong’o Blasts Magazine For Hair Bias Over Her Edited Photo

Lupita Nyong’o called out a fashion magazine for an unauthorized edit of her cover photo that changed her hair.

Nyong’o was “disappointed” that Grazia U.K. Magazine used a photoshopped image, which wrongfully showed her with straight hair pulled back into a ponytail. The botched picture perpetuated the stereotype that “Black hair” or kinky strands do not fit ideal beauty standards, the “Black Panther” actress, 34, said in an Instagram post Thursday.

Nyong’o rebuked colorism as part of a demeaning pattern of prejudice aimed at Black women. The incident brings to mind longstanding issues that dark-skinned women of color have had to face when it comes to conforming to European notions of beauty.

In response to the actress’ complaints, Grazia U.K. released a statement on Twitter.

The magazine’s statement did not explain exactly how the offending mishap happened with the cover photo.

This is far from the first time that Nyong’o has been vocal about the mistreatment of Black women. The actress came forward about a disturbing encounter with Harvey Weinstein, who is surrounded by a storm of sexual assault allegations, in a blistering op-ed for The New York Times last month.

