Ed Lover Is Mad At Whoever Opened Up McDowell’s Pop Up Restaurant [EXCLUSIVE]

In the latest C’Mon On Son, Ed Lover has some words for Devin Kelley. He is the shooter that killed 26 people at the First Baptist Church and injured 20. Ed Lover was so upset that he killed so many children all because he was mad at his mother-in-law. Ed mentioned that his mother-in-law gets on his nerve, but he would never try and kill her.
Ed Lover is joining the free Meek Mill bandwagon because he thinks the judge is being ridiculous with the sentence. He is also mad at the person who opened the McDowell’s Pop Up restaurant. Ed is from Queens and no one reached out to him to be there.
Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.
Ed Lover Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]
1. ed
2. ed
3. ed
4. ed
5. ed
6. Ed Lover & Debra Antney
7. DJ Hurricane, Monie Love & Ed Lover
8. Ed Lover & Monie Love
9. Ed Lover & Monie Love
10. Ed Lover & Monie Love
11. Ed Lover Show
12. Ed Lover
13. Ed Lover, L.T. Hutton, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Kat Graham, Monie Love
14. Ed Lover Show
15. Ed Lover, Monie Love, Casting Directors of 'All Eyez On Me', Jamal Woolard
16. Ed Lover
17. Ed Lover
18. Ed Lover, Monie Love & Jamal Woolard
19. Ed Lover & Monie Love
20. Ed Lover & Monie Love
21. Ed Lover & Monie Love
22. Ed Lover Show
23. Ed Lover Show
24. Ed Lover Show
25. Judge Glenda Hatchett On The Ed Lover Show
26. Ed Lover On Dish Nation
27. Ed Lover Show
28. Ed Lover Show
29. Ed Lover
30. Ed Lover
31. Ed Lover
32.
33. Ed Lover
