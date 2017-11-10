C'Mon On Son
Ed Lover Is Mad At Whoever Opened Up McDowell’s Pop Up Restaurant [EXCLUSIVE]

In the latest C’Mon On Son, Ed Lover has some words for Devin Kelley. He is the shooter that killed 26 people at the First Baptist Church and injured 20. Ed Lover was so upset that he killed so many children all because he was mad at his mother-in-law. Ed mentioned that his mother-in-law gets on his nerve, but he would never try and kill her.

Ed Lover is joining the free Meek Mill bandwagon because he thinks the judge is being ridiculous with the sentence. He is also mad at the person who opened the McDowell’s Pop Up restaurant. Ed is from Queens and no one reached out to him to be there.

