Why Did The Texas Shooter Buy Animals From Craigslist? [EXCLUSIVE]

In the Early Morning Evening News they discuss, Texas church shooter Devin Kelley killed 26 people and injured 20 more at First Baptist Church. A women that was friends with him at one point in time is now speaking out about how he would purchase animals from Craigslist to use them for target practice. He allegedly spoke about this on Facebook and she stopped speaking to him after that.

Nicki Minaj brother has been found guilty of raping a child. The young lady was his step daughter at the time when all this happened. On December 14th he gets sentenced and could possibly face 25 years to life. Lastly, 8 women have come forward claiming that Louis CK allegedly sexually harassed them.

