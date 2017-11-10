Did Sean Kingston Really Sleep With Serena Williams? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s that time again for Breaking Bossip and they talk about Sean Kingston. While doing an interview Kingston alleges that he dated and slept with Serena Williams. Ed Lover believes that it’s a lie because her resume of people she date is too good and he could never see Kingston on it.

Kingston also alleged that she paid for dates and would slap his hand if he tried. They also talked about Lebron James sending a DM to a stranger. The team didn’t think it was good and he should of just put the message in her comments.

