Breaking Bossip
Home > Breaking Bossip

Terry Crews Feared He Would Lose His Job If He Came Out About Being Fondled [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads

Several women have come out saying that Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted them. Over time more women have come out about similar things with other actors such as Louis CK, Charlie Sheen, Kevin Spacey and more. While on Breaking Bossip they also discussed Terry Crews saying that he was fondled.

He recently spoke out about who did it and his wife also remembers that evening because she saw it herself. Crews feared that if he came out it would ruin his career. Many didn’t understand why Crews just didn’t punch the guy, but he believes that he would’ve been in jail for that.

Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ashley Judd Gives Detailed Account On Harvey Weinstein To Diane Sawyer [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why R. Kelly & Harvey Weinstein Are The Same [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Matt Damon Is Lying About Not Knowing Harvey Weinstein Was A Rapist [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4

Ed Lover On "Rickey Smiley For Real" [PHOTOS]

3 photos Launch gallery

Ed Lover On "Rickey Smiley For Real" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Terry Crews Feared He Would Lose His Job If He Came Out About Being Fondled [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover On "Rickey Smiley For Real" [PHOTOS]

 

assaulted , job , Terry Crews

Videos
The Show