Why Would Tyrese Lie About Receiving Money From Will And Jada? [EXCLUSIVE]

Everyone has been talking about Tyrese lately. He told fans that Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith gave him $5 million to help him out with his finances and court fees. During the Breaking Bossip session though fans found out that Tyrese lied about it.

Ed Lover defended Tyrese and said he’s going through a lot. So many couldn’t understand why he would lie about something like that. Many feel he needs intervention and stay off social media for a little while. The team laughed because each of them want a loan and asked Ed, but he’s not here for that.

