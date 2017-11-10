Breaking Bossip
Home > Breaking Bossip

Why Would Tyrese Lie About Receiving Money From Will And Jada? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads

Everyone has been talking about Tyrese lately. He told fans that Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith gave him $5 million to help him out with his finances and court fees. During the Breaking Bossip session though fans found out that Tyrese lied about it.

Ed Lover defended Tyrese and said he’s going through a lot. So many couldn’t understand why he would lie about something like that. Many feel he needs intervention and stay off social media for a little while. The team laughed because each of them want a loan and asked Ed, but he’s not here for that.

Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Tyrese’s Emotions Are Valid, Even Though His Social Media Madness Isn’t [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What The Real Deal Is Behind Tyrese & The Rock’s “Fast & Furious” Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused Their Daughter

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman

7 photos Launch gallery

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman

Continue reading Why Would Tyrese Lie About Receiving Money From Will And Jada? [EXCLUSIVE]

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

jada pinkett smith , Tyrese , Will Smith

Videos
The Show