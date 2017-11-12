Is Tamar Braxton Mad At Her Mother For Claiming Vincent Herbert Hit Her?

Tamar Braxton recently filed for divorce from her husband Vincent Herbert and has been making headlines ever since. Last week her mother, Evelyn Braxton in a TMZ interview spoke out about what made Tamar file. Evelyn said, I don’t really have anything to say to Vince, only one thing: keep his hands off my child, stop before he hurt her or kill her. I love Vin, but I don’t want him to kill my child, as simple as that. Stop.”

According to Ebony, Tamar is allegedly not happy with her mother for making those comments. She is even refusing to continue to shoot some of the final scenes of her WEtv series, “Tamar & Vince.” Even her sisters have spoken out about their divorce and mentioned that fans will see what happened when they watch “The Braxton Family Values.”

In 2016 a report came out that police were called to the Ritz-Carlton for a domestic dispute between Tamar and Vince. Evelyn believes that Vince needs to get help for his problems as well. We will just have to see how this plays out.

