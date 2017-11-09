Why Is Jerry Jones Threatening To Sue The NFL? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The NFL’s Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is threatening to sue the NFL. He is apparently so upset over Roger Goodell‘s contract extension, that he has lawyer’d up and is ready to fight the entire organization. Why? It probably has to do with his running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Jerry Jones’ Comments About Ezekiel Elliott & Ray Rice Are Disgusting [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Ezekiel Elliott’s Situation Is A Problematic Move For The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Talmbout Sports: Should Tony Romo Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame? [EXCLUSIVE]