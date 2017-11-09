Talmbout Sports
Why Is Jerry Jones Threatening To Sue The NFL? [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 4 hours ago
The NFL’s Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is threatening to sue the NFL. He is apparently so upset over Roger Goodell‘s contract extension, that he has lawyer’d up and is ready to fight the entire organization. Why? It probably has to do with his running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

