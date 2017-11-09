Why Is Jerry Jones Threatening To Sue The NFL? [EXCLUSIVE]

3 reads
The NFL’s Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is threatening to sue the NFL. He is apparently so upset over Roger Goodell‘s contract extension, that he has lawyer’d up and is ready to fight the entire organization. Why? It probably has to do with his running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Jerry Jones’ Comments About Ezekiel Elliott & Ray Rice Are Disgusting [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Ezekiel Elliott’s Situation Is A Problematic Move For The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Talmbout Sports: Should Tony Romo Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame? [EXCLUSIVE]
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards
21 photos Launch gallery
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards
1. ZENDAYA1 of 21
2. ZENDAYA2 of 21
3. ZENDAYA3 of 21
4. SERAYAH4 of 21
5. SERAYAH5 of 21
6. SERAYAH6 of 21
7. SERAYAH7 of 21
8. CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY8 of 21
9. HALLE BAILEY9 of 21
10. CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY10 of 21
11. KELLY ROWLAND11 of 21
12. KELLY ROWLAND12 of 21
13. SELENA GOMEZ13 of 21
14. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals14 of 21
15. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals15 of 21
16. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals16 of 21
17. InStyle Presents Third Annual ‘InStyle Awards’ – Red Carpet17 of 21
18. DEMI LOVATO18 of 21
19. DEMI LOVATO19 of 21
20. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals20 of 21
21. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals21 of 21