Why “Stranger Things” Cast Had To Remind Everyone That They Are Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The cast of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” catapulted to success and fame after the debut of the series. After season two premiered this month, their stars are burning even brighter, causing a level of fandom that often come with a bit of chaos. But what makes the issue of harassment with the core “Stranger Things” cast even more pressing is the fact that they are actually children.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Several of the stars from the show have begun to speak out about some crazy interactions they have had from fans, and some uncomfortable light that the media has put them in regards to season two’s round of red carpet shots. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Nelly’s Accuser’s Change Of Heart Won’t Stop The Investigation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Michelle Obama Shares Thoughts On Her Famous Speech On Donald Trump & Sexual Assault [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Black Twitter Got Mad About Amanda Seales’ Rant About Jordans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]