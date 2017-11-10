Trick Daddy Talks About Who Was Nastier Between Lil Kim And Trina [VIDEO]

Trick Daddy has worked with so many artists in the past and still does currently. According to Maven, he did a interview with DJ Vlad for Vlad TV the rapper talks about his first album, technology and Trina. Not only that, but fans of the hit song “Nann” got to understand what the meaning behind it means.

Trina and Trick Daddy have known each other since they were younger. She dated his brother before he was murdered. He also complimented her on her talent and nastiness she brought into the rap game. Trick Daddy believes that she did something that other female rappers never did before her.

He said, “Trina was saying the things way worse than Kim did it. Lil Kim did it with class. Trina did it from right here. F-ck bout five or six friends. One of my favorite artists Foxy she never was that ghetto girl that be in my mind because she finessed the mic so well. Trina just did it a whole different way. To every man, every girl wanted to be Trina, and every man wanted to be with Trina. If Trina was a Kardashian, she’d be the richest Kardashian.” He always thought that Trina was nastier and should of got more credit for what she did.

