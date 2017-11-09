Jasmine Guy And Kadeem Hardison Reunite At HBCU Homecoming

We can’t help but to watch reruns sometimes of the classic show “A Different World.” The show was based upon a made up university, where students went through love, racial issues and more. Recently two of the famous actors of the show, Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison visited students at Southwestern Christian College.
According to RollingOut, the HBCU is very small and were there for the Ford HBCU Drive2Greatness contest. The contest would have the college win $150,000. The president of the school said, “Like Ella Fitzgerald, we go down swinging. First it was fun, a way to galvanize and bring people together who had given up on Southwestern Christian College. Many people have given up on HBCUs. We became very competitive.” The two actors awarded the college and many were so happy to see them reunite.
Remember ‘A Different World’? Well, Where Are They Now?
1. “A Different World” Cast1 of 19
2. THEN: Whitley Gilbert (a.k.a Jasmine Guy)Source:Getty Images 2 of 19
3. NOW: Whitley Gilbert (a.k.a Jasmine Guy)3 of 19
4. THEN: Dwayne Wayne (a.k.a Kadeem Hardison)Source:Getty Images 4 of 19
5. Dwayne Wayne (a.k.a Kadeem Hardison)Source:Getty Images 5 of 19
6. THEN: Coach Walter Oakes (a.k.a. Sinbad)Source:Instagram 6 of 19
7. NOW: Coach Walter Oakes (a.k.a. Sinbad)Source:Getty Images 7 of 19
8. THEN: Vernon Gaines (a.k.a Lou Myers)Source:Instagram 8 of 19
9. RIP: Vernon Gaines (a.k.a Lou Myers)Source:Instagram 9 of 19
10. THEN: Lena James (a.k.a Jada Pinkett Smith)Source:Instagram 10 of 19
11. NOW: Lena James (a.k.a Jada Pinkett Smith)Source:Getty Images 11 of 19
12. THEN: Winifred “Freddie” Brooks (a.k.a. Cree Summer)Source:Instagram 12 of 19
13. NOW: Winifred “Freddie” Brooks (a.k.a. Cree Summer)Source:Getty Images 13 of 19
14. THEN: Jaleesa Vinson (a.k.a Dawnn Lewis)Source:Instagram 14 of 19
15. NOW: Jaleesa Vinson (a.k.a Dawnn Lewis)Source:Instagram 15 of 19
16. THEN: Ronald “Ron” Johnson (a.k.a. Darryl M. Bell)Source:Instagram 16 of 19
17. NOW: Ronald “Ron” Johnson (a.k.a. Darryl M. Bell)Source:Getty Images 17 of 19
18. THEN: Denise Huxtable (a.k.a Lisa Bonet)Source:Instagram 18 of 19
19. NOW: Denise Huxtable (a.k.a Lisa Bonet)Source:Getty Images 19 of 19