Jasmine Guy And Kadeem Hardison Reunite At HBCU Homecoming

We can’t help but to watch reruns sometimes of the classic show “A Different World.” The show was based upon a made up university, where students went through love, racial issues and more. Recently two of the famous actors of the show, Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison visited students at Southwestern Christian College.

According to RollingOut, the HBCU is very small and were there for the Ford HBCU Drive2Greatness contest. The contest would have the college win $150,000. The president of the school said, “Like Ella Fitzgerald, we go down swinging. First it was fun, a way to galvanize and bring people together who had given up on Southwestern Christian College. Many people have given up on HBCUs. We became very competitive.” The two actors awarded the college and many were so happy to see them reunite.

