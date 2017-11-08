Why LaVar Ball’s Youngest Son Got Detained In China [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

LaVar Ball‘s youngest son, LiAngelo Ball, is among three freshman players for UCLA who were arrested in China. The three players were accused of shoplifting and have since been released on bail. Given previous news headlines about what happens when Americans get arrested overseas, people are pretty worried over the news. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

