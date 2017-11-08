Talmbout Sports
Why LaVar Ball’s Youngest Son Got Detained In China [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 47 mins ago
LaVar Ball‘s youngest son, LiAngelo Ball, is among three freshman players for UCLA who were arrested in China. The three players were accused of shoplifting and have since been released on bail. Given previous news headlines about what happens when Americans get arrested overseas, people are pretty worried over the news. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to "Ed Lover Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

