Lose One: Snoop Dogg Vs. Busta Rhymes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On a Lose One Wednesday, Ed Lover & Monie Love pose a difficult question to the hip-hop community. If forced to choose between legendary MCs Snoop Dogg & Busta Rhymes, which one do you lose? Understandably, most everyone was having trouble choosing between two rappers who have paved the way for so many. So what’s it going to be? Click on the audio player above and the subsequent parts below to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Smash Marry Kill: Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Ice T [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rah Digga On Why She Decided To Leave Busta Rhymes’ Flipmode Squad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Spliff Star On How Busta Rhymes Got Him Off The Streets And Into Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Part 2:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Part 3:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Part 4:

Your browser does not support iframes.