Irv Gotti Thinks Drake Is “Our Eminem Of Today” [VIDEO]

Irv Gotti has never been one to not share his thoughts and feelings when it comes to rappers, but some may not agree with what he recently said. In a new episode of “Drink Champs,” DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. talked to Gotti about comments he made about Drake. According to Hip Hop DX, Gotti said, “Drizzy, for sure, is a genius. He is, dare I say, he’s our Eminem of today.”

Some believe the comment was made with the influence of alcohol. Gotti continued to try and make his points valid and said, “Drake would be selling $15 million to $20 million a club, do you realize this? So right now, he sells three, four. If he was in my era, he’d be selling 15 to 20. Once he does something outside the music genre, he’s going to see how colossal he is. That nigga’s colossal. Listen, he’s a genius. That muthafucka’s a genius, ok?”

During the interview he also talked about calling J.Lo a “bitch” and ruining their relationship. He said, “J.Lo will never trust me again. She will never trust me again. There’s no making it right. I’m a fucking idiot, I abandoned her, that and loyalty. If she says ‘fuck Irv Gotti’ until she’s in the grave, I deserve it.” What do you think of the comments Irv Gotti said about Drake.

