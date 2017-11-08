Wu Wear Comes Back Just In Time For Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner and Wu Tang Clan fans should get excited about this news. According to Okayplayer, Wu Wear is making a comeback with it’s holiday collection. Executive producer and merchandising visionary, Oliver “Power” Grant helped to create the street wear.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

In 2008 the shop closed up after having clothes out for nearly 13 years. With the recent announcement of Wu Tang’s 25th-anniversary commemoration they also were going to bring back Wu Wear. While the full line is expected to return in 2018, a holiday collection is coming out just in time. Fans should get ready to wear t-shirts, long-sleeves, beenies and so much more, plus the clothing can be purchased now.

RELATED: RZA Announces New Wu-Tang Album

RELATED: Top 5 Members Of The Wu-Tang Clan [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Happened When Ed Lover Found Himself Surrounded By The Wu-Tang Clan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]