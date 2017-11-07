Back In The Day This Week
The Magic That Happened When ODB & Mariah Carey Joined Forces [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Back in the day this week, in 1995, Mariah Carey had a huge hit with “Fantasy.” It went gold, platinum and double-platinum. The single also featured a member of the Wu-Tang ClanOl’ Dirty Bastard. When the two of them teamed up for that song, it became a legendary classic, which still spins on and on at parties and on the airwaves today. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

