The Magic That Happened When ODB & Mariah Carey Joined Forces [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, in 1995, Mariah Carey had a huge hit with “Fantasy.” It went gold, platinum and double-platinum. The single also featured a member of the Wu-Tang Clan– Ol’ Dirty Bastard. When the two of them teamed up for that song, it became a legendary classic, which still spins on and on at parties and on the airwaves today. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Mariah’s Dress Game Was So On Point In the Early 90s
Source:Instagram
1 of 20
2. Mariah Always Kills It With The Swooping Bang
Source:Instagram
2 of 20
3. Classic Throwback Mariah
Source:Instagram
3 of 20
4. Mariah and Puffy
Source:Instagram
4 of 20
5. Mariah’s Smile
Source:Instagram
5 of 20
6. Mariah and Will Smith
Source:Instagram
6 of 20
7. Curls! Curls! Curls!
Source:Instagram
7 of 20
8. Mariah and Brandy
Source:Instagram
8 of 20
9. Mariah’s 90s Curls Were Just To Die For
Source:Instagram
9 of 20
10. The Diva
Source:Instagram
10 of 20
11. Mariah and LL Cool J
Source:Instagram
11 of 20
12. Classic Mariah
Source:Paul Natkin/WireImage
12 of 20
13. Red Hot Siren
Source:Instagram
13 of 20
14. Casual Mariah Is Still Gorgeous!
Source:Instagram
14 of 20
15. Pure Beauty
Source:Instagram
15 of 20
16. Mariah’s 90s Style
Source:Instagram
16 of 20
17. Beyonce + Mariah
Source:Instagram
17 of 20
18. That Private Jet Life
Source:Instagram
18 of 20
19. Mariah In Her Beloved Shoe Closet
Source:Instagram
19 of 20
20. There’s No Such Thing As Too Much Fur
Source:Instagram
20 of 20