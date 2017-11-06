Trump Calls Texas Church Shooter “Deranged Individual” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On The Early Morning Evening News they talked about the tragic shooting at the Texas church. It killed 26 people and has left 20 individuals injured. Trump spoke out about it and said that the shooter had mental health problems and was a deranged individual. Ed Lover talked about how he wasn’t even supposed to have a gun in the first place.

Monie Love also spoke about Terry Crews and him accusing someone of groping him last month. Lastly, Diddy has once again changed his name. He would now like to be called “Brother Love,” but we aren’t sure how long this will last.

