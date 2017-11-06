Ed Lover Show
Home > Ed Lover Show > Early Morning Evening News

Trump Calls Texas Church Shooter “Deranged Individual” [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads

On The Early Morning Evening News they talked about the tragic shooting at the Texas church. It killed 26 people and has left 20 individuals injured. Trump spoke out about it and said that the shooter had mental health problems and was a deranged individual. Ed Lover talked about how he wasn’t even supposed to have a gun in the first place.

Monie Love also spoke about Terry Crews and him accusing someone of groping him last month. Lastly, Diddy has once again changed his name. He would now like to be called “Brother Love,” but we aren’t sure how long this will last.

Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The Shooting Massacre In Las Vegas [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: SNL Addresses Gun Control, O.J. Simpson’s Release [VIDEO]

RELATED: Everything We Know About The Deadly NYC Truck Attack

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Trump Calls Texas Church Shooter “Deranged Individual” [EXCLUSIVE]

12 People Who Came To Puerto Rico’s Rescue Instead Of Trump [PHOTOS]

When 45 wouldn't step up, these celebs did.

 

Diddy , donald trump

Videos
The Show