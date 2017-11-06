Texas Church Shooting Continues To Show Gun Control Is An Issue [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

People came to First Baptist Church in Texas yesterday to praise God and worship. During the middle of the service 26 people were killed and 20 people were wounded. A gunman by the name of Devin Kelley shot innocent people and police are still trying to figure out why.

Monie Love spoke about this tragic story and talked about how we need to continue praying for everyone that lost a loved one. She also spoke about this being a gun issue vs. a mental health issue and how both need to be addressed. Monie also spoke about gun laws and how these things need to be addressed as well.

