Lil’ Kim Talks Unity Among Female Rappers [VIDEO]

Lil Kim is all about girl power in the rap game, but that doesn’t mean every woman emcee gets a pass.

When Lil Kim dropped by Hot 97 this week, she had to clear the air about assumptions that she is not welcoming or inclusive of other women in the industry.

“I’m always for the unity. I got the biggest ladies night record, so I don’t understand how people can say I was never for unity,” she told Ebro Darden. “I’ve always embraced every female.”

But that welcome comes with some conditions. First and foremost, Kim is adamant that those who are new to hip-hop need to pay respects to women who came before them.

Kim said that she would never have treated Salt-N-Pepa or Mc Lyte with the same disregard that she claims some women in the new class have shown. “These are the girls that made it possible for me. These are the girls that influenced me. Gave me life,” she explained.

In her opinion, that respect for those who paved the way is lacking in some newer rappers.

“When you come in the game, you don’t come in the game disrespecting your idols,” Kim said. “A lot of these girls come in the industry like that. It’s whack. And it always catches up to you later. Karma’s a mother, so…”

While Kim didn’t name Nicki Minaj directly, they’ve had a storied beef that sprouted from Nicki allegedly slighting her in the past.

