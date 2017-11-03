C’Mon Son: How 50 Cent & Jess Hilarious Went Too Far [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of C’Mon Son, Ed Lover has a lot to address. First off, the man who used a rented truck to carry out a terrorist attack in New York City that killed 8 people. Then, Kim Kardashian, who choose Aaliyah as one of her Halloween costumes this year, and Kevin Spacey, who tried to using his homosexuality as an excuse for sexual assault.

Plus, Ed Lover shames all the people- like 50 Cent and Jess Hilarious -who felt it was a good decision to make fun of Wendy Williams‘ health scare when she passed out live on her talk show. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

