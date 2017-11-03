Now Chrisette Michele Is Saying She Regrets Singing At Donald Trump’s Inauguration [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In seems like Chrisette Michele has been on the public’s bad side ever since her first fifteen minutes in the spotlight was up. In January, when she was one of few artists who accepted Donald Trump‘s invitation to perform at his inauguration, the hole she had already been in was dug deeper. Then, a few weeks ago, she revealed that she had been dealing with depression, suicidal thoughts and even a miscarriage. She included a photo of a miscarriage that fans eventually traced back to another site. She caught a lot of heat for that, too.

Well, recently, in an interview, Chrisette came clean about it all, and even revealed that she didn’t make the best choice to perform at the inauguration of America’s most disliked president. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

