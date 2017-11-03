The Only The Funnier Than A Duck Call, Is A Duck Call Gone Wrong [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Big City came to work on Halloween dressed as one of characters from Duck Dynasty, with a duck call around his neck. Before he demonstrated what his duck call sounds like, the “Ed Lover Show” crew listened to some professionals doing so. So when Big City went for it himself, it ended up sounding a little wonkier than it was supposed to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

