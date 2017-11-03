What Do Outkast, Marvin Gaye & Curtis Mayfield Have In Common? [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, a lot of major music moves took place. Seventeen years ago, Outkast released their album “Stankonia.” In ’72, Curtis Mayfield got a gold record for the song, “Freddy’s Dead.” In ’82, Marvin Gaye‘s “Midnight Love” album- which contained his classic “Sexual Healing .” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to "Ed Lover Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
