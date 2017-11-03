What Do Outkast, Marvin Gaye & Curtis Mayfield Have In Common? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, a lot of major music moves took place. Seventeen years ago, Outkast released their album “Stankonia.” In ’72, Curtis Mayfield got a gold record for the song, “Freddy’s Dead.” In ’82, Marvin Gaye‘s “Midnight Love” album- which contained his classic “Sexual Healing .” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Outkast Showed That “The South Got Something To Say” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Janelle Monae On Why She’s Never Been Afraid To Be Different [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Big Boi On He & Andre 3000’s Songwriting Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Big Boi On Why He Lets His Kids Pick His Singles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]