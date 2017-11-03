Back In The Day This Week
What Do Outkast, Marvin Gaye & Curtis Mayfield Have In Common? [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, a lot of major music moves took place. Seventeen years ago, Outkast released their album “Stankonia.” In ’72, Curtis Mayfield got a gold record for the song, “Freddy’s Dead.” In ’82, Marvin Gaye‘s “Midnight Love” album- which contained his classic “Sexual Healing .” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

