Remember that episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” where Shemar Moore and Phaedra Parks were forced to make out?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Well it looks like they may have slid into each other’s DM’s after their appearance because the two looked really cozy together in a recent Instagram post by Parks.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted a photo of her snuggling into Moore’s neck, captioning it: “The look on #bae face when you tell him tonight is your night.”

Parks who still holds down the fort at her Atlanta law firm, was gave her alleged bae a boost of affirmation because his new series SWAT premieres on CBS Thursday evening.

We’re going to keep these two on watch.

What do you think beauties? Have they entered into full blown coupledom?

The Latest:



Thanks Phaedra: 16 ‘Fix It Jesus’ Moments In Pop Culture 22 photos Launch gallery Thanks Phaedra: 16 ‘Fix It Jesus’ Moments In Pop Culture 1. Floyd Mayweather 1 of 22 2. Rita Ora’s Baby Hair 2 of 22 3. Fix It Jesus! 3 of 22 4. Willow Smith Laying With A Grown Man 4 of 22 5. Fix It Jesus! 5 of 22 6. Lupita’s Entire Met Gala Look 6 of 22 7. Fix It Jesus! 7 of 22 8. Miley Cyrus’s Bangerz Show 8 of 22 9. Fix It Jesus! 9 of 22 10. Gabrielle Union’s Met Gala Dress 10 of 22 11. Fix It Jesus! 11 of 22 12. Solange’s Entire Met Gala Look 12 of 22 13. Fix It Jesus! 13 of 22 14. Everyday I’m Shoveling 14 of 22 15. Fix It Jesus! 15 of 22 16. Rihanna’s Risque Lui Cover 16 of 22 17. Fix It Jesus! 17 of 22 18. Fix It Jesus! 18 of 22 19. Mimi & Nikko’s Sex Tape 19 of 22 20. Fix It Jesus! 20 of 22 21. Apollo Pleads Guilty 21 of 22 22. Fix It Jesus! 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Did Phaedra Parks & Shemar Moore Make It Instagram Official? [PHOTO] Thanks Phaedra: 16 ‘Fix It Jesus’ Moments In Pop Culture

DON’T MISS:

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Shemar Moore & Bill Bellamy Reveal The Craziest Things They’ve Ever Done For Love