Why Jerry Jones’ Comments About Ezekiel Elliott & Ray Rice Are Disgusting [EXCLUSIVE]

Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones is speaking out about Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension. Apparently feeling salty about his running back getting taken in and out of the game, he said he wasn’t being treated fairly. He went on to whine about domestic violence “being an issue,” citing the Ray Rice situation as the reason it is an issue now.

Ed Lover points out why Jerry Jones’ comments are so harmful and disgusting. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

