Talmbout Sports
Home > Talmbout Sports

Why Jerry Jones’ Comments About Ezekiel Elliott & Ray Rice Are Disgusting [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 41 mins ago
0 reads

Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones is speaking out about Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension. Apparently feeling salty about his running back getting taken in and out of the game, he said he wasn’t being treated fairly. He went on to whine about domestic violence “being an issue,” citing the Ray Rice situation as the reason it is an issue now.

Ed Lover points out why Jerry Jones’ comments are so harmful and disgusting. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Ezekiel Elliott’s Situation Is A Problematic Move For The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Being Set Up By His Accuser? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Talmbout Sports: Should Tony Romo Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame? [EXCLUSIVE]

Players of the NFL Spending Time in Jail

1 photos Launch gallery

Players of the NFL Spending Time in Jail

Continue reading Why Jerry Jones’ Comments About Ezekiel Elliott & Ray Rice Are Disgusting [EXCLUSIVE]

Players of the NFL Spending Time in Jail

There has been an alarming number of NFL players arrested this year since the Super Bowl. These arrests vary from minor incidents to the other end of the spectrum.   Sadly, there is one NFL player that has been charged with 1st degree murder.

ezekiel elliott , jerry jones

Videos
The Show