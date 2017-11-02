Papa John’s Is Basically Saying Civil Rights Aren’t As Important As Their Pizza [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pizza giant Papa John’s is blaming the NFL leadership for their lack in pizza sales. Because the NFL ratings are down during the current national anthem protest controversy, Papa John’s CEO, John Schnatter, believes his business is hurting. He said during a quarterly conference call that the protests should have been “nipped in the bud” when they started over a year ago.

Enter social media, with the swift clapback. People have been calling out the company for its apparent less-than-appetizing pizza, and for using the concerns and protests of the NFL’s black players as a scapegoat. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

