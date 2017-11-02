Can Birdman Be Blamed For Lil Wayne Not Paying T-Pain? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

T-Pain says Lil Wayne hasn’t paid him half a million dollars that is due after T-Pain produced some pretty hot songs for him. Now, when it comes to Lil Wayne and money, we all tend to defer straight to Birdman, who is holding up more than just a check for Weezy at this point.

But since this is on the production side, can we really blame Birdman? Or is this one just on Lil Wayne? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

