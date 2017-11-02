Breaking Bossip
Why Tyrese’s Emotions Are Valid, Even Though His Social Media Madness Isn’t [EXCLUSIVE]

Tyrese hopped onto Instagram recently and began talking about men, criminals, values, The Rock, and a whole bunch of other stuff. He made what Jah says was a legitimate “ugly cry face,” and then whole ramble basically boiled down to be about his daughter, Shayla, who his ex-wife has a been trying to take away from him. Ed Lover, who is a good friend of Tyrese, says his friend is just “a very emotional dude,” especially because of the kind of music he makes.

His daughter is the light of his life, so it totally understandable that this would take a toll on his happiness (and sanity, it would appear, as well). Despite the fact that he is genuinely hurting, however, the taking to social media is not the way to deal with it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

