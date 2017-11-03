Swizz Beatz Is About To Graduate From Harvard [VIDEO]

Looks like congrats will soon be in order for Swizz Beatz. The rapper proves that it’s never to late to better yourself and go back to school. According to BET, he posted a video in his airplane having pre-celebratory drinks with his brother because he’s about to graduate from Harvard.

Swizz Beatz celebrates graduating Harvard!! pic.twitter.com/rDNrXyNC90 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) October 31, 2017

He said, “It’s been a blessing coming from the Bronx, going to Harvard. A lot of people were saying why would you go to school? It’s never too late to get your education, further your education. Knowledge is power. It don’t have to be an Ivy league school. Just as long as you’re doing your thing, do your thing.”

Swizz talked about how he could have been in a prison cell, but instead he’s just been working hard in his career and studies. He also mentioned that he isn’t just doing it for himself, but his family as well as kids. Swizz didn’t mention what he majored in, but we are so proud of this amazing accomplishment!

