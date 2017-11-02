Why Sexual Assault Victims Stay Silent Even After “Making It” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After the outing of major film producer Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood is on the war path, outing and uprooting each and every one of its sexual predators. One current subject of these trials is filmmaker Brett Ratner, who is responsible for big films like “Rush Hour,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “The Revenant” and “Horrible Bosses.” Six women have come out and publicly accused him of sexual assault, including Olivia Munn.

Monie Love asked a question common when information like this is made public; why didn’t anybody come forward sooner? Some of the women who have come forward with their sexual assault stories recently have been big names for years, like Gwenyth Paltrow, for example. But as Ed Lover & Jah explain, when, as a woman, does one ever get so secure in your entertainment career that you feel comfortable jeopardizing it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

