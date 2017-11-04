Why Dondre T. Whitfield Doesn’t Ride His Motorcycle Anymore [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ed Lover spoke to Dondre Whitfield and remembers a time where he use to see each other while riding motorcycles. Whitfield doesn’t ride anymore and has a great reason as to why. His best friend passed away and ever since that day he wanted to be more cautious.

Whitfield doesn’t want his wife left without a husband or his kids left fatherless. He mentioned it’s hard enough to walk down the street as a black man and he was just adding danger while riding the bike. He misses it, but is happy to have other hobbies he loves.

