How Dondre T. Whitfield Feels Working With His Wife On “Queen Sugar” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Queen Sugar” is a show that so many love to watch, not just for the wonderful acting, but they are people that feel like family to us. Dondre T. Washington is like the big brother to all the cast and during the interview talked about how they have a group chat. He sometimes checks in with them just to make sure they are doing good and shares advice with them.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

He also spoke on how his character is like the champion and the ideal man for a lot of women. Whitfield mentioned that women want to make babies with him and tell him they want a man like him even though they have someone. He has been married for 15 years and his wife, Salli Whitfiled, even directs some of the shows. He said, “It’s like being at home she’s been directing my life for 20 years.”

Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Dondre T. Whitfield Compares Acting On “The Cosby Show” To Daytime Television [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ed Lover Talks About “Narcos” And Other Great Television Shows People Should Watch [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Redman Shares He Still Lives In His Home He Showed Fans On “MTV Cribs” 20 Years Ago [VIDEO]