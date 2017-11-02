Dondre T. Whitfield On Giving His Daughter A Hip Hop Tutorial [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In the world of acting and other careers you must always be ready for change. Actor, Dondre T. Whitfield talked about how working on soap operas has truly helped him in his career. While working on, “All My Children” he had to know remember lines in less than 24 hours.

He watched a lot of his cast mates on “Queen Sugar” struggle a bit over the past couple season with last minute changes. Whitfield also talked about growing up in Brooklyn at a time when hip hop was amazing. He realized though after being in the store with his daughter that she needed a hip hop tutorial. His 12-year-old knows Migos, but has no idea who De La Soul was. Whitfield even talked about how he helped her learn music like LL Cool J and more.

