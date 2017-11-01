Interviews
Dondre T. Whitfield Compares Acting On “The Cosby Show” To Daytime Television [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Dondre T. Whitfield has been in the acting business for a very long time. You might remember him playing on “The Cosby Show” as Rudy’s boyfriend and Whitfield reveals that the role came when the show was doing so well. He mentioned that he had to fight for roles and people always thought that because they saw him on television that he was rich.

Whitfield talked about the major difference between working on “The Cosby Show” and then going to a daytime soap opera such as “All My Children.” He mentioned that learning lines was the hardest because it was the same day and you had to be on point. With other shows they gave you time to practice, but he loved every moment of it.

