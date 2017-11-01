Nelly’s Boo Shops For Ring On “The Platinum Life” [VIDEO]

6 reads
A lot of people are into the new reality show “Platinum Life.” The show airs on E! and follows Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith, Miguel’s girlfriend Nazanin Mandi and Nelly’s girlfriend Shantel Jackson. There was a sneak peek into this week’s episode and it looks like Jackson wants a ring.
According to BET the couple has been together for nearly four years and she is just waiting for her ring. In the video you can see her try on a ring worth $200k that is oval shaped. Do you think Nelly will propose?
